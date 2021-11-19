Tom Holland, Lil Nas X and Andrew Garfield were spotted looking handsome at the GQ Men of the Year 2021 Award. Tom opted for a brown velour suit which he paired with black leather boots and red sunglasses. Andrew donned a leather suit jacket, a polka dot button-down and black trousers. Lil Nas, who often makes style statements on the red carpet, was seen in a shimmery black and grey suit.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

Tom and Andrew 🕸🕸 pic.twitter.com/oGiz2Wupdr — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 19, 2021

