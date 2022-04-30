It's a new day and a new fashion outing for the Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed. And well, for her OOTD, the bold babe wore something unthinkable. As this time, se was spotted wearing a DIY plastic top (like literally) that covered her assets along with white denim. Urfi Javed Goes Wet and Wild as She Sizzles by the Pool in a Sexy Bikini (Watch Viral Video).

Hot Urfi Javed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)