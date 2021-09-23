Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed is bold when it comes to fashion. She always steps out looking quite stunning all the time. For one of her outings, the actress stepped out wearing a shimmery backless dress that has caught our attention. She wore a hear covering dress which was quite unique in itself.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)