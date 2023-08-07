Vaani Kapoor has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Befikre actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a silver lehenga choli paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely beautiful in ethnic gold-hued attire. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun and accessorised the look with statement earrings and a ring. Her gorgeous makeup look with kohled eyes and glossy lips added a glam quotient to her style. "Making stories & living in them [sic]," Vaani Kapoor added in the caption of the Instagram post. Vaani Kapoor is Cuteness Personified in Striped Spaghetti Top and Cargo Pants (View Pics).

Check Vaani Kapoor's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

