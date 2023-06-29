Vaani Kapoor has shared adorable pictures of her on social media. The Befikre actor took to her Instagram handle to share cute pictures of her in a striped spaghetti top paired with black cargo pants. The Bollywood actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest pictures. She is also seen wearing a white flower in her hair. Vaani Kapoor's quirky style is all things comfort! The Bollywood actor is seen posing adorably in a garden. Vaani Kapoor Spells Elegance in Sleeveless White Top and Wavy Hair Look, Befikre Actor Looks Gorgeous in Latest Insta Pics.

Check Vaani Kapoor's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

