In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie, Abir Gulal, may not be released in India, news agency PTI reported, citing I&B ministry sources. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 9. On Tuesday, a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists. Seema Haider To Be Sent Back to Pakistan? Speculations Rife After India Cancels SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani Nationals in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor Starrer ‘Abir Gulal’ Movie To be Banned in India?

I&B Ministry sources say the movie ‘Abir Gulal’ starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be allowed to release in India. pic.twitter.com/tJxCuW74g2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)