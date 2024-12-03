Ajay Devgn will be returning with his iconic character Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. The movie will be a sequel to the Bollywood star's 2018 crime drama film Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, which was scheduled to release in theatres on February 21, 2025, has now been delayed. A recent update shared by the actor revealed the new release date as May 1, 2025. Sharing the news, Ajay even wrote, "IRS Amay Patnaik’s next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!" Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 will also star Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. ‘Raid 2’ Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor’s Sequel Hits Theatres on February 21, 2025 - See the New Poster!.

