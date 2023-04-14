President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary, stating that it is a day to honour his unwavering faith in the rule of law. Other political leaders including Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari also took to twitter to pay their tributes. Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Images & Bhim Jayanti HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send 'Jai Bhim' WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings to Loved Ones.

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to DR BR Ambedkar

I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/gQDjMxPGrL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

देश के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक न्याय व अधिकारों को सुनिश्चित करने वाले संविधान के शिल्पी बाबासाहब अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन। सभी सुख व सुविधाओं को त्याग उन्होंने वंचितों के कल्याण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित किया। उनके आदर्श व विचार निरंतर हमारा पथ प्रदर्शित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Trg6TFOMrG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2023

Others Also Joined in to Pay Homage

