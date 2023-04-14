Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a revolutionary Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who dedicated his life to ending casteism in India and ensuring everyone has equal rights. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated on April 14, and he is focused on celebrating the life and works of Dr Ambedkar. BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 will be commemorated on April 14. Also known as Bhim Jayanti or Ambedkar Jayanti, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal by Ambedkarites. It is customary for people to share BR Ambedkar Jayanti quotes and sayings, images and wallpapers of BR Ambedkar, Bhim Jayanti 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 greetings, BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi & Jai Bhim Images.

BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, an army officer who held the rank of Subedar, and Bhimabai Sakpal, daughter of Laxman Murbadkar. Ambedkar dedicated his life towards building a community that was more just, equal and kind towards everyone. His work against casteism continues to be referred to across the world. He also headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India from the Constituent Assembly debates, served as Law and Justice minister in the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru, and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement after renouncing Hinduism. Send Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Banners, Quotes and Greetings on April 14.

This is the reason that the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti is not limited to India but is actually commemorated by many who turned towards Buddhism after reading his work and teachings. As we prepare to celebrate BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, here are some BR Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes and sayings, Images and Wallpapers of BR Ambedkar, Bhim Jayanti 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 greetings, BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Always Stand Against Discrimination and Fight for Equality on the Occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr Ambedkar Will Be Remembered for Establishing a Constitution That Unites Us.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When a Nation's People Are Strong, the Nation Becomes Strong. Let Us Be Inspired by B.R. Ambedkar and Strive To Be Like Him. Congratulations on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day To Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar's Beliefs and the Path He Took To Become the Torchbearer of Social Reform.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr BR Ambedkar Was a Firm Believer in Equality and Fraternity. Let Us Continue To Follow His Ideas. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

To celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, people often organize processions and grand events. Re-visiting the works of Dr BR Ambedkar, like Annihilation of Caste, is also a common practice. Ambedkar Jayanti is also marked as a public holiday in more than 25 states across India.

