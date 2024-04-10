List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

Eid ul-Fitr/ Eid al-Fitr

Birth anniversary of Manlilikha ng Bayan Masino Intaray

Encourage a Young Writer Day

Global Work From Home Day

Golfer’s Day

International Safety Pin Day

National Bookmobile Day

National Calvin Day

National Cinnamon Crescent Day

National Farm Animals Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

National Nana Day

National Report IRS Tax Fraud Day

National Siblings Day

National Tamara Day

National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day

World Homeopathy Day

Parkinson's Awareness Week

