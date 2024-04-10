List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)
- Eid ul-Fitr/ Eid al-Fitr
- Birth anniversary of Manlilikha ng Bayan Masino Intaray
- Encourage a Young Writer Day
- Global Work From Home Day
- Golfer’s Day
- International Safety Pin Day
- National Bookmobile Day
- National Calvin Day
- National Cinnamon Crescent Day
- National Farm Animals Day
- National Hug Your Dog Day
- National Nana Day
- National Report IRS Tax Fraud Day
- National Siblings Day
- National Tamara Day
- National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day
- World Homeopathy Day
- Parkinson's Awareness Week
