List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 12, 2024 (Friday)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4 Goddess Kushmanda

Sri Lakshmi Panchami

Big Wind Day

Cosmonautics Day

Day of Silence

D.E.A.R. Day

Deskfast Day

Halifax Day

Hamster Day

International Day for Human Space Flight / Yuri's Night

International Day for Street Children

International Day of Pink

National Fast and Prayer Day

National For Twelves Day

National Gavin Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Licorice Day

National Mac Day

National Maya Day

National Only Child Day

Silvia Name Day

Rohini Vrat

Vinayaka Chaturthi

Teak Awareness Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

