List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 12, 2024 (Friday)
- Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4 Goddess Kushmanda
- Sri Lakshmi Panchami
- Big Wind Day
- Cosmonautics Day
- Day of Silence
- D.E.A.R. Day
- Deskfast Day
- Halifax Day
- Hamster Day
- International Day for Human Space Flight / Yuri's Night
- International Day for Street Children
- International Day of Pink
- National Fast and Prayer Day
- National For Twelves Day
- National Gavin Day
- National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
- National Licorice Day
- National Mac Day
- National Maya Day
- National Only Child Day
- Silvia Name Day
- Rohini Vrat
- Vinayaka Chaturthi
- Teak Awareness Day
- Walk on Your Wild Side Day
- Wear a Star Day
