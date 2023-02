Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Maratha king Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Sunday. Among others who paid tributes to the warrior king were NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and others. Shivaji Maharaj was a fearless king in the 17th century who fought many battles against the Mughals and established many grand forts. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Greetings, Quotes and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Shiv Jayanti Images, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes 2023:

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023

