Happy Shiv Jayanti 2023, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti! The day is observed annually on February 19th, 2023. As the name suggests, the day marks the anniversary of the birth of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a brave and strong Maratha emperor. On this day, most people send Shivaji Jayanti messages, Shiv Jayanti quotes, and Shivaji Jayanti 2023 wishes to celebrate this day. You, too, can send Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes along with some of this Maratha ruler's most renowned quotes to your loved ones, family and friends. There are the latest Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 greetings, Shiv Jayanti 2023 images, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti banner, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the day.

We always have your back with a collection of inspiring Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj quotes, Shivaji Jayanti Facebook messages, WhatsApp statuses, and messages for Shivaji Jayanti to share with your loved ones. According to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the mountain can appear as a clay mound while you are enthused. The Maratha Empire was started by him. The greatest Indian warriors of all time are thought to have lived during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a brilliant military strategist and administrator who fought and triumphed in many conflicts with the Mughals.

In 1674, he received the title "Chhatrapati [Emperor]". We are still motivated by his courage and inspirational sayings. People celebrate his birthday as Shivaji Jayanti all around the country, mainly in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also known as Shivaji Bhonsle, was a well-known Maratha emperor in India. According to legend, Shivaji Maharaj was born in Shivneri fort, Junnar tehsil, Pune. So how can we not celebrate the special day? Take a look at some of the best Shivaji Jayanti messages, Shiv Jayanti quotes, and Shivaji Jayanti 2023 wishes to send to your loved ones:

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Jayanti Reminds Us of The Courageous Acts Of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shiv Jayanti to You.

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chatrapati Shivaji Inspired Many Souls When He Was Alive and He Will Continue to Motivate the Youth of the Country for Generations to Come. Happy Shiv Jayanti!

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Strong Like Him, Be Courageous Like Him, Be Inspiring Like Him. Be Like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Is a Special Occasion Because This Day the Most Special Hero of the Nation Was Born.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers To Send on Shiv Jayanti

What we have discussed is just a drop in the ocean. There are many accounts of the Maratha warrior's bravery. But today we celebrate Shivaji Jayanti in order to proudly and joyfully remember the man who founded the Maratha State. Shivaji Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. One of India's most daring, forward-thinking, and powerful kings was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will never be forgotten.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).