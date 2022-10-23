Happy Diwali 2022! The main day of the festival of Diwali, which is also called Badi Diwali or the day of Lakshmi Puja, is celebrated across the world on October 24, Monday. This day is celebrated on a grand scale as it is widely believed that Lord Rama returned to his home in Ayodhya on this day after defeating Ravana on Dussehra. To welcome their king, people even at that time lit the entire area with earthen lamps, which is a tradition that is followed to this day. Even now, people ensure that their entire neighbourhood and especially their houses are lit up completely with candles, diyas and other lights on Diwali night. As you celebrate this grand festival of lights, share these Diwali 2022 wishes, Shubh Deepavali greetings, Nav Varsh messages and Lakshmi Puja images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Happy Diwali and A Prosperous New Year Images: Share Diwali 2022 Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Deepavali HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones.

Diwali 2022 Wishes and Shubh Deepavali Greetings

Happy Diwali 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Bring Along Eternal Happiness, Joy, Smile, Success and Peace for You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

Diwali 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Festival Infuse You With Positivity and Bless You With Success. Here's Wishing You Good and Happy Times With Your Loved Ones.

DIwali 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Mubarak Ho Diwali Ka Yeh Tyohar Par. Barse Khushiyan Tum Par Har Baar… Nayi Umeed Aur Manzilein Ho Tumko Haasil. Diwali Ki Dher Saari Badhai!

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages and Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Deepo Ka Tyohar Hai Aaya. Saath Mein Dher Saari Khushiyan Hai Laaya… Sukh Aur Samridhi Se Saja Ho Yeh Par. Shubh Ho Deepavali Aapki Har Pal.

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Jagmagaye Tumhara Aane Wala Kal Diwali Ke Deepo Jaise…. Mubarak Ho Tumko Yeh Din Jismein Ho Khushyian Hi Khushiyan Har Pal, Har Din!

