Chand Mubarak! As you celebrate Eid al-Adha 2022 on July 10, Sunday, it's important that you get into the festive vibes from now onwards. Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The sighting of the crescent moon begins on Dhul-Hijjah itself that's predicted to arrive on June 30, Thursday. Saudi Arabia called on Muslims to sight the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent moon. As you wait for the moon sighting that is followed by the Hajj pilgrimage, send these Chand Mubarak 2022 wishes to your relatives on this special day. Scroll down to get Beautiful images, greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes & SMS for the holy Islamic festival. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Happy Eid 2022

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Chand Mubarak Images

Chand Raat Mubarak HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpapers to Send on Chand Raat Mubarak 2022

Chand Raat Mubarak Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages for Eid al-Adha 2022

Eid Ka Chand Mubarak Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Adha 2022 HD Wallpapers & Quotes

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)