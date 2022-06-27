The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 27 asked the local citizens and the people of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 on the evening of Wednesday i.e on June 29. Saudi Royal Court has stated that "30 Dhul Qadah 1443 according to Umm Al Qura calendar corresponding to June 29th, 2022 and report to any sightings".

According to the Haramain Sharifain news, June 30 is set to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah in Saudi, July 8 marking Arafat Day 2022, and Saturday, July 9 marking the first day of Eid Al Adha 2022.

