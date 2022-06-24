Eid al-Adha is the second of the two significant Muslim observances after Eid ul-Fitr. The Islamic festival is also known as the" 'Feast of the Sacrifice", which is celebrated predominately by the Muslim population for a period of three to four days. As per the Hijr calendar, which has twelve lunar months, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the last month. But the date on the Gregorian calendar varies from year to year. Eid al-Adha 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 10th July and Monday, 11th July in all the Indian states. The Muslim event's ancient origin tells why and how people celebrate the Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah SWT. Continue reading the article to know about the history and rituals that have been followed by the families to celebrate Bakri Eid for ages. Eid Al Adha Recipes From Mutton Biryani to Umm Ali You Can Easily Make at Home.

The Story Of Abraham's Sacrifice

As per Islamic beliefs, Ibrahim was the Prophet and messenger of God who was ordered by Allah to kill his beloved son Ismail. The Quran states that Ibrahim told his son, "Oh son, I keep dreaming that I am slaughtering you", to which Ismail replied, "Father, do what you are ordered to do." Ibrahim decided to sacrifice Ismail to the almighty as an act of faith and obedience to Allah. The messenger of God also drove away Satan, who dissuaded them from carrying out Allah's commandment. That's why stones are thrown at symbolic pillars of 'Stoning of the Devil' during Hajj rites. But before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided him with a lamb he was supposed to kill in his son's place.

Eid al-Adha Traditions

Eid al-Adha is also spelt as Eid al-Azha and Eidul Azha. Also termed Big Eid or Greater Eid, the celebration of the festival is marked on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which also commences the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj. People slaughter animals ritually in the commemoration of Ibrahim's sacrifice. One-third of their meat is consumed by the family which offers the animal, and the remaining is distributed to the poor. The gazetted holiday is celebrated by wearing new dresses and submitting special prayers at the mosques. Sweets, gifts and Eid Mubarak greetings are exchanged, and extended family members are typically visited and welcomed.

