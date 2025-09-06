Pune, known for its vibrant Visarjan processions filled with the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha, sees its main roads overflow with devotees bidding a heartfelt farewell to their beloved Ganpati. Meanwhile, displaying a show of humanity, Punekars let an ambulance pass safely as they made way for the vehicle on the jam-packed road. The ambulance arrived just after the Kesariwada Ganpati passed from Tilak Chowk in Pune. A video shows the ambulance navigating through the procession, with devotees instantly clearing the way for it to pass with ease. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations to Conclude Today With Auspicious Immersion of Lord Ganesha Idols in Water.

Devotees Clear Path for Ambulance During Kesariwada Ganpati Visarjan Procession in Pune

