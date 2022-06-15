The sixth Sikh Nanak, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, is known to introduce martial arts, weapons training and creating a standing Military force for the defence of the masses. His birth anniversary is marked as Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2022 on Wednesday, 15th of June. Guru Hargobind led the Sikh response against Mughal power after Guru Arjan's execution and released fifty-two princes from Mughal captivity along with himself. To celebrate the Sikh observance, here's our compilation of greetings, HD images, quotes and SMS. Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv 2022 Greetings: Netizens Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Celebrate The Birthday of The Sixth Sikh Guru.

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2022

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Miri Piri De Malak Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Prakash Purab Di Aap Sab Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hove

Happy Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Prakash Purab Ji De Parkash Diwas Di Vadhaiyaan

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv 2022 Greetings

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Chheve Guru Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Di Tuhaanu Te Tuhaade Parivaar Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv Images

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wish Reads: Happy Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2022

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Birthday Messages

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2022 (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Praksh Parv 2022

