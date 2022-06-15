Guru Hargobind Ji was the sixth Nanak or sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Prakash Parv. Guru Hargobind Ji introduced the process of militarization to Sikhism. The occasion of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv 2022 falls on Wednesday, 15th of June which serves to instil in the people a sense of sacrifice and brotherhood. To celebrate the auspicious festival Twitterati shared the best greetings, good wishes, and teachings of Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji and pictures.

Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv 2022

An embodiment of bravery, sacrifice & compassion, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji's life is a profound source of inspiration for mankind. Heartiest wishes to all on the Prakash Purab of our Sixth Guru, the owner of Miri and Piri. Guru Ji's ideals give strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/3d6qXQkETs — Rupinder Kaur Sra (@RupiSra) June 15, 2022

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv Greetings

Today marks the Prakash Purab of Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Maharaj, the Sixth Guru of the ten Gurus. Guru Hargobind Maharaj just 11 when he attained the title of Guru, after his father Guru Arjan Saheb Maharaj was executed by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. pic.twitter.com/1u3G3vhyo4 — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) June 15, 2022

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Birth Anniversary Wishes

Heartiest greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. May the teachings of Guru Sahib become an eternal guide towards the path of our spiritual enlightenment. pic.twitter.com/jNe1gZ5l8F — DMPoonch (@PoonchDm) June 15, 2022

Happy Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Parv 2022

Today marks the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Maharaj, the sixth Nanak or Sixth Guru of the ten Gurus. Guru Hargobind Maharaj just 11 when he attained the title of Guru, after his father Guru Arjan Saheb Maharaj was executed by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. pic.twitter.com/hpyxqhxEav — Samar Grewal (@Samar__Grewal) June 15, 2022

