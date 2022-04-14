It is Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, an important day for every Indian. The day also known as Bhim Jayanti commemorates the 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution and Former Minister of Law and Justice of India. The day is observed with much enthusiasm, especially in the state of Maharashtra. Apart from holding processions and events, people greet each other on the day. This is why LatestLY brings a collection of Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti images, Bhim Jayanti 2022 messages, SMS, GIFs, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar for Facebook and Instagram. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark Birthday of Father of the Indian Constitution.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr. Ambedkar Will Always Be Remembered for Giving Us a Constitution That Binds Us Together. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti With a Promise To Always Work for Others With a Strong Will. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Learn From Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Spirit of Self Confidence and the Determination To Fight Against the Wrong. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti Is a Reminder That We Are Also the Children of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties and Responsibilities Towards Our Country.

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Celebrate His Birthday Taking Lessons From His Life. Happy Bhim Jayanti

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Country Becomes Strong When the People of the Nation Are Strong. Let Us Take Inspiration From B.R. Ambedkar. Best Wishes on Bhim Jayanti

How to Download Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

