Happy Durga Puja 2022 in advance! Yes, less than a week to go for the grand festival of Durga Puja to begin. Mahalaya or Mahalaya Amavasya marks the start of the festival dedicated to Maa Durga, and this year, Mahalaya 2022 falls on September 25 (Sunday). Durga Puja will begin on October 1 with Subho Sasthi, followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami (also spelt as Vijayadashami) in the eastern Indian states such as West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and even Bihar and Jharkhand. As celebrations kick in, here’s a collection of Durga Puja 2022 wishes in advance, Happy Durga Puja 2022 messages, Happy Durga Puja images and HD wallpapers for family and friends. Happy Durga Puja Mahalaya 2022 Greetings & HD Wallpapers: Wish Subho Mahalaya to Family & Friends With New WhatsApp Status Video, Images and Messages.

Happy Durga Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Durga Puja! Wishing You Peace, Prosperity, and Strength in Your Life!

Happy Durga Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Durga Puja. May the Colourful Festival Brings Joy and Happiness to Everyone’s Life.

Happy Durga Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Love of Maa Durga Surround You All Year Long and Protect You From Any Harm. Happy Durga Puja.

Happy Durga Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ma Durga Bless You All With Success and Prosperity. Have My Best Wishes for Durga Puja.

Happy Durga Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed and Happy Durga Puja!

Subho Mahalaya 2022 Greetings: Messages, Images and Wishes To Send Ahead of Durga Puja Celebrations

Durga Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes To Share During the 5-Day Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)