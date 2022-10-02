Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually on October 2 as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was also given the title of Father of the Nation and was lovingly referred to as Bapu by people, which means father. Gandhiji was born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he worked to abolish the inhumane treatment of untouchables and protested against the Indian caste system. He was known for his non-violent protests and fasts, because of which International Day of Non-Violence was dedicated to him on the day of his birth anniversary. As we celebrate Bapu on his 153rd birth anniversary and everything he has taught the future generations, here are a few quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that you can share with everyone you know on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Always Aim at Complete Harmony of Thought, Word and Deed. Always Aim at Purifying Your Thoughts, and Everything Will Be Well. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti Messages

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: The Difference Between What We Do and What We Are Is Capable of Solving Most of the World's Problems. – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2022 Greetings

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Object to Violence Because When It Appears To Do Good, the Good Is Only Temporary; the Evil It Does Is Permanent. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti HD Wallpapers

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Message Reads: Freedom Is Not Worth Having if It Does Not Include the Freedom To Make Mistakes. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Text Reads: Anger Is the Enemy of Non-Violence and Pride Is a Monster That Swallows It Up. – Mahatma Gandhi

