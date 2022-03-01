Independence Movement Day is a national holiday in South Korea that is observed on 1 March every year. The day is basically marked to remember the protest movement by Korean people and students who were calling for independence from Japan. It took place on March 1, 1919, which gives it’s named Samil Jeol, Three-One Movement, or March First Movement. The movement played a significant role in strengthening the national unity of Korea. To commemorate the day, netizens took to Twitter to post Independence Movement Day greetings, messages, HD wallpapers of the Korean flag Taegukgi, and quotes.

