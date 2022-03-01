Independence Movement Day is a national holiday in South Korea that is observed on 1 March every year. The day is basically marked to remember the protest movement by Korean people and students who were calling for independence from Japan. It took place on March 1, 1919, which gives it’s named Samil Jeol, Three-One Movement, or March First Movement. The movement played a significant role in strengthening the national unity of Korea. To commemorate the day, netizens took to Twitter to post Independence Movement Day greetings, messages, HD wallpapers of the Korean flag Taegukgi, and quotes.

Independence Movement Day 2022 Twitter Review

Happy Independence Movement Day to the Republic of Korea #independencemovementday#삼일절pic.twitter.com/jFpeWY9TV1 — Antroyce Lee Jie En (@AntroyceSNSD) February 28, 2022

Samil Jeol 2022 Greetings

🇪🇪 Embassy commemorates the March 1st #Independence Movement Day of 🇰🇷. On this day, our thoughts are also with 🇺🇦 fighting for its independence. Every nation has the right to decide its future. #WeStandWithUkrainehttps://t.co/YPHY0o4r3X — Marti Mätas (@MartiMatas7) March 1, 2022

Happy Three-One Movement Day 2022!

Happy ‘Samil Jeol’( Independence Movement Day) to all people of South Korea specially to @weareoneEXO and their family! pic.twitter.com/1KlVpx1phr — EVSS1485 🐰 (@EVSS_1485) February 28, 2022

March First Movement Wishes

Tomorrow, March 1, is one of the most important national holidays in Korea: Korea Independence Movement Day or 삼일절. Would be a wonderful way for the @Fenerbahce and @BlueJays social media teams to reach out to their Korean fans. A small gesture can go a long way 🇰🇷pic.twitter.com/q9mRkln07m — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) February 28, 2022

Independence Movement Day Of Korea Wishes

