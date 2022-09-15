The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2007 passed a resolution that motivated governments to consolidate and boost the power of democracy. Then on, each year, 15 September is marked as the International Day of Democracy. The event allows us to celebrate and value our democratic society, under which we have the right to live freely. According to the official website of the UN, this year Democracy Day will concentrate on the significance of media freedom to democracy, harmony and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals. To mark the day, we have also brought you International Day of Democracy 2022 images, quotes, messages, sayings, and thoughts that you can share on your social media handles. Know All About Its History and Why This Day for Raising Awareness About Democracy Is Observed.

International Day of Democracy 2022 Messages



A Democracy Must Remain at Home in All Matters Which Affect the Nature of Her Institutions. —William Borah





They Should Rule Who Are Able To Rule Best. —Aristotle





Democracy Is Not an Easy Form of Government, Because It Is Never Final; It Is a Living, Changing Organism, With a Continuous Shifting and Adjusting of Balance Between Individual Freedom and General Order. — Ilka Chase

Quotes On Democracy



Democracy Is a Slow Process of Stumbling to the Right Decision Instead of Going Straight to the Wrong One. —Anonymous





No Government Can Be Long Secure Without a Formidable Opposition. — Benjamin Disraeli

