People in Shahjahanpur Celebrate Traditional 'Joota Maar' Holi:

#WATCH: People in Shahjahanpur celebrate traditional 'joota maar' #Holi where a person is designated as a 'Laat Sahab' - personifying a Britisher- & paraded around on a buffalo cart & shoes are hurled at him. Security forces are deployed for the security of the 'Laat Sahab'. pic.twitter.com/o9zxb3HNyF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2021

