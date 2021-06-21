Here's a List of Events Falling on June 21:

1. Gayatri Jayanti

2. Summer Solstice (longest day of the year)

3. International Day of Yoga

4. National Selfie Day

5. Nirjala Ekadashi

6. Fête de la Musique / World Day of Music

7. Ramalakshmana Dwadashi

8. National Peaches and Cream Day 2021 in the United States

9. National Smoothie Day

10. National Take Your Cat to Work Day

11. National Indigenous Peoples Day 2021 in Canada

12. World Hydrography Day

13. Kheer Bhawani Mela

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)