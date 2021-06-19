Juneteenth 2021 on June 19 will be celebrated as a federal holiday in the United States. Most federal employees will get an off on Friday as Juneteenth falls on a Saturday. President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read out the message proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. Juneteenth celebrations see activities such as rodeos, barbecues, baseball matches, fishing and so on. And also exchange happy messages and greetings with each other to ring in "America's second Independence Day." Here's a collection of Juneteenth 2021 images, HD wallpapers, GIF greetings, quotes, messages, and many more to wish your family and friends online.

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Juneteenth!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Freedom. Happy Juneteenth!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrating Juneteenth With You!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Juneteenth!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and All Your Friends, a Happy Juneteenth Day!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happy Juneteenth Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Juneteenth, a Celebration of Freedom

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Juneteenth!

Celebrate Juneteenth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Juneteenth, My Friends, Their Families and All Americans.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)