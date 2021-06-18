Until Last Year, Juneteenth was probably the most underrated holiday in US History. It took a tragedy - George Floyd’s death - for Americans to wake up to the significance of Juneteenth is a history riddled with bigotry and discrimination against the black population. Juneteenth or Freedom Day is celebrated on June 19th, to celebrate the emancipation of the last enslaved Black American in the United States. The widespread call for social justice following the unlawful acts of law enforcement that led to the deaths of black Americans reverberated throughout the world with more people educating themselves about Black History.

With Juneteenth just around the corner, millions of people are vying to join African Americans in celebrating the day when slavery was abolished in the states. If you don’t live in the United States or at the moment are unable to join fellow Americans due to the pandemic that’s gripped the world in its vices, there are plenty of virtual events set in place to express your solidarity with millions of African Americans this year. Here’s how you can celebrate Juneteenth Virtually this year.

Juneteenth music festival in Denver, Colorado will be an online event this year, It will feature, musical performance and virtual dance competition that you join in from the comforts of your home.

The Academy Art Museum in Easton Maryland will host a virtual Juneteenth celebration this weekend. The event will feature national as well as local African American artists and their arts.

Karamu, the U.S.’s oldest black theatre, in Cleveland Ohio is hosting a Jenteenth event with 20 artists and will be broadcasted on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Fire TV and ROKU.

The annual Juneteenth celebration in fort worth Texas will be a virtual event this year. With stage plays and Virtual concerts, the events will be streamed online.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture's Founding Director Lonnie Bunch III in Washington D.C will lead a virtual tour to celebrate Juneteenth.

The rest of the country and the world can now join in on the Juneteenth celebrations through these virtual events and celebrate the festivities online.

