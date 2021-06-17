On Saturday, millions of Americans will swarm the streets in celebration of the day that officially ended slavery in the United States. While until last month this day wasn't yet recognized as a federal holiday, that changed on June 16, 2021, when The United States Congress passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the country. On this momentous occasion, Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib said, “The passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act is a long-overdue recognition for generations of pain and suffering of our Black communities.”

When is Juneteenth Celebrated? Date?

Juneteenth is annually observed on June 19.

What is The Meaning of Juneteenth

Definitions from Oxford Languages state - "Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on 19 June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation."

What Is The History and Significance of Juneteenth?

Celebrated on June 19th, ergo, Juneteeth is celebrated by Americans in observance of the day of Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in the South and also the 13th Amendment that ended slavery in the U.S. Juneteeth specifically commemorates the day when the last enslaved black American learned that they were finally free from slavery.

Although President AbrahamLincoln's Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan. 1, 1863, many people who owned slaves in confederate states, ignored the directive and did not tell the black people that they were finally free folks. After more than two and half years of signing the proclamation, Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger finally told the community of Galveston Texas, who was quite reluctant to follow the directive, to emancipate the people who were shrouded in ignorance and still working as slaves. Some ignored the directive until Union troops arrived to enforce it. Texas was the last Confederate state to announce the proclamation. On June 19th word finally reached the black people and hence Juneteeth was born.

The first Juneteenth celebrations began in 1866 and it is a major celebration for African Americans. This holiday is celebrated throughout the US with, barbeques and parties, Civic events and family gatherings.

