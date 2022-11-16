Hindus worship Lord Bhairava, the fierce and wrathful manifestation of Lord Shiva, on the festive occasion of Bhaiarava Ashtami or Kalabhairav Jayanti. According to legends, Lord Shiva instructed Bhairava to cut off one of Brahma’s five heads after a debate regarding who is more powerful, which led to everyone developing a fear of Lord Bhairava. Devotees on this day rise before sunrise, observe a full day or a partial fast and visit temples for Aarti and Bhajans to worship Lord Bhairava. This manifestation of Lord Shiva is depicted holding a rod, which gives him the name of Dandapani and he rides a dog. On this occasion of Kala Bhairava Jayanti 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages for Lord Bhairava on Bhairava Ashtami. Bhairava Ashtami 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About Kaal Bhairav Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Ways To Observe This Day Dedicated to Lord Bhairava.

