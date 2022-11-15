Bhairava Ashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the fearsome and wrathful manifestation of Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairava. It falls on the eighth day or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Karthik in the Hindu calendar. This festive day is also called Bhairavashtami, Kala Bhairava Ashtami and Kala Bhairav Jayanti. The Lord Bhairava manifestation of Lord Shiva is associated with annihilation and it is believed that this manifestation punishes those who commit sins. He is depicted holding a rod, which gives him the name of Dandapani and he rides a dog. It is also believed that he has eight manifestations or Ashta Bhairavas, who guard and control the eight directions. On this festive occasion of Bhairava Ashtami 2022, know all about the Ashtami Tithi, Puja Vidhi and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Bhairava. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date: Know About Sankashti Chaturthi November Vrat Timings, Puja Vidhi and Significance.

Ashtami Tithi and Puja Vidhi

Bhairava Ashtami will be celebrated on November 16, Wednesday. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 5.49 am on November 16 and end at 7.57 am on November 17. Devotees observe several rituals on this day and they wake up before sunrise for Snan and perform a Puja and chant Mantras praising Lord Bhairava. People on this day also either observe a full day of fasting or a partial fast and visit Lord Shiva temples and perform Aartis and sing Bhajans. People also perform Pujas in remembrance of their ancestors on this day and feeding dogs is also considered auspicious on this day.

Kala Bhairava Jayanti Significance

Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that performing all rituals on this day removes all negativity and obstacles from their lives. People worship Kala Bhairava to remove the darkness from their lives. A legend about Lord Bhairava refers to a debate among the Trimurti gods — Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva — about who was the most powerful, in which Lord Shiva instructed Bhairava to cut off one of Brahma’s five heads. This incident is believed to have instilled the fear of Lord Bhairava in everyone.

