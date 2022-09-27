With Navratri 2022 celebrations taking place across the country with absolute delight and cheer since September 26, Monday, the famous Lav Kush Ramlila has also started on the first day of Sharad Navratri. It is a special performance by several artists who depict Lord Rama's adventurous life journey under the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. The second day of the popular Leela occurs on September 27, Tuesday. If you want to get details about Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 2 live streaming online, click here to know more. Catch the live telecast details of the historic performance by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee that begins 5 PM onwards on their YouTube channel. Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Watch Ramlila This Navratri on Doordarshan YouTube and DD Retro TV Channel on This Date and Time

Watch the Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 1 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)