The nine-festival that is celebrated during the Ashwin month of Hindu calendar began on September 26, Monday. Navratri 2022, that will be observed till Dussehra, is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. Ayodhya ki Ramleela is one of the main attractions that takes place during the Navratri festival. It is the depiction of Lord Rama's life journey that serves to be one of the epic stories in Hindu culture. The third day of Ayodhya ki Ramleela falls on September 27, Tuesday. So, if you want to witness Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 3 live streaming online, watch the video below. The re-enactment of Ramayana begins from 7 PM onwards. Get the the live telecast of Ayodhya ki Ramlila on Doordarshan YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel. Prabhas to Burn Ravan's Effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila With Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Replica in Background

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming on Doordarshan YouTube Channel

