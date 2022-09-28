Sharad Navratri festivities revolve around various traditional customs and rituals. Lav Kush Ramlila is one such tradition that is performed under the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. It is the re-enactment of Lord Rama's adventurous journey that is depicted in Ramayana. The third day of Lav Kush Ramlila falls on September 28, Wednesday. So, if you're looking for live telecast details of performance of famous artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, click here to know more. Get complete details of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 3 live streaming online. Watch the streaming video of Luv Kush Ramlila on their YouTube channel from 5 PM onwards. Prabhas to Burn Ravan's Effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila With Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Replica in Background

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming:

