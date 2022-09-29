Navratri celebrations are taking place across the country for four day as Sharad Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday. Lav Kush Ramleela has also started at Delhi's Red Fort with the performance of several artists who re-enact Lord Rama's life journey as depicted in the epic of Ramayana. The fourth day of the famous Leela falls on September 29, Thursday. So, if you're willing to witness Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 4 live streaming online, catch it on Lav Kush Ramlila Committee's YouTube channel from 5 PM onwards. Click here to get the live telecast details of Luv Kush Ramlila 2022. Prabhas to Burn Ravan's Effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila With Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Replica in Background

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

