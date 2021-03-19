It's another day in March, which calls for more events and festivals. Each day of the year has different days which has special occasion linked to it. For March 19, 2021, there are few, but extremely exciting events such as World Sleep Day, Red Nose Day, National Poultry Day and more! Happy March!

List of March 19, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1. World Sleep Day

2. Red Nose Day

3. Certified Nurses Day

4. National Let's Laugh Day

5. National Poultry Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)