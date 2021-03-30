While the third month of the year aka March is almost coming to the end with March 30 being the second last day of the month, the festivities don't seem to end. Yet another day that marks amazing festivals and events. Today, March 30 brings in various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and anniversaries including National Doctors' Day 2021 in the United States, Holi Bhai Dooj, Palestine Land Day and Holy Tuesday amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of March 30, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

National Doctors' Day 2021 in the United States

Holi Bhai Dooj

Palestine Land Day

Holy Tuesday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)