India celebrates Maths Day 2021 on the birth anniversary of the remarkable Indian Mathematician of 20th century Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujan on 22nd December. Genius Ramanujan used to solve Trigonometry exercises when he was just 12 and developed his own theorems at the age of 13 without any guidance. To mark the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Ramanujan, Netizens and Maths lovers shared inspirational quotes, messages, wishes, memes, and quizzes on the microblogging platform Twitter. National Mathematics Day 2021: Date, History, Significance and Facts About the Day To Honour Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day 2021

Dec 22; MATHS LEGEND S.RAMANUJAN'S BORN DAY pic.twitter.com/cQ6jsz8CeM — G.HANUMANTHAIAH (@GHANUMANTHAIAH3) December 22, 2021

Can You Solve This?

Celebrating Srinivasa Ramanujan's Birthday

Tributes to the first Assamese with PhD in Maths, Shivendranath Baruah on the occasion of #NationalMathematicsDay. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of distinguished Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. pic.twitter.com/xQHSbdceSK — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) December 22, 2021

Memes On Maths Day

Maths Day 2021

A Tribute To Legendary Indian Mathematician

I pay my sincere tributes to one of the greatest Indian mathematicians #Ramanujan Ji on his birth anniversary! #NationalMathematicsDay2021 #mathsday #mathsday pic.twitter.com/5mvNsA58eW — Bajaniya S H🇮🇳 (@h_bajaniya) December 22, 2021

Happy Birthday Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar

Importance Of Maths!

