Mumbai, December 21: National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22 on the birth anniversary of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. Ramanujan's contributions in the field of mathematics cannot be ignored as he is known for his brilliant mathematical formulae and equations, which he discovered independently. Some of which are yet to be proved by mathematicians of the present.

National Mathematics Day is celebrated in various educational institutions across India. Schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutes conduct various competitions and mathematical quizzes on National Mathematics Day to celebrate the legacy of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day: History

On 22 December 2012, on the 125th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh declared the day as National Mathematics Day to pay tributes and honour the mathematical prodigy. Since then, December 22 is celebrated every year as National Mathematics Day to remember and monumentalize the birth Anniversary of Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day: Significance

Mathematics, apart from being a subject, is looked at as a powerful tool that helps to understand every equation also the most important theory of the creation of the universe and its other elements. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of mathematics for the development of humankind as well as humanity among people.

National Mathematics Day: Facts About Legendary Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, at Erode, Tamil Nadu in a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family.

Srinivasa Ramanujan studied at the Government College in Kumbakonam in 1903.

Srinivasa Ramanujan joined Trinity College, the University of Dublin in Ireland a few months before World War I began. Where he received a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in 1916.

In 1917 Srinivasa Ramanujan was elected to the London Mathematical Society. He was elected a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers in 1918. In the same year, he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College.

Srinivasa Ramanujan has discovered more than 3500 mathematical equations, Formulae, and theorems which are yet to be proved by scientists and mathematicians of the present time.

Srinivasa Ramanujan returned to India in 1919. Where a year later, in 1920, he took his last breath at the age of 32.

A British biographical drama, "The Man Who Knew Infinity" was released in 2015 which was based on Srinivasa Ramanujan’s biography. Actor Dev Patel played the character of Srinivasa Ramanujan in the film.

