The annual Mount Mary Fair of Bandra started on Sunday, September 11. The Mount Mary fair which is also known as the Bandra Fair is an annual celebration followed by the Nativity of Mother Mary. This year, the Mount Mary fair is being celebrated with much fevrour and aplomb after it was shut for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And adding to its uniqueness this year is the BMC, which is live streaming the fair for citizens of Mumbai. So, citizens who are unable to visit the fair can take virual tour through the live streaming of the Mount Mary Fair streamed by the BMC.

Watch The Live Streaming of Mount Mary Fair 2022 Here:

Check BMC's Tweet:

#Watch 1st time ever #LiveBroadcast Mount Mary Fair 2022 (Bandra Festival) 📍Bandra West 🗓 11th - 18th September 'Scan' the QR code to #WatchLive pic.twitter.com/Np2eZHzP8J — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 12, 2022

