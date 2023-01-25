National Voters’ Day commemorates the founding day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The Indian government saw this celebration as a way of inspiring young people in the country to get more actively involved in politics. This annual event was first observed in 2011. Since then, it has been observed every year with a different theme. The theme for National Voters’ Day 2023 is centred around making elections inclusive, accessible, and participative. The focus is, therefore, on encouraging more people to vote, and the Election Commission is focusing on ways it can make the entire process of voting simpler and more accessible to everyone. On the occasion of National Voters Day 2023, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this important day. ECI Celebrates 13th National Voters' Day on 25th January 2023.

