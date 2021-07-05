Are you addicted to your work? If yes, then you must celebrate National Workaholics Day 2021 with full glory. Well, every year National Workaholics Day 2021 is observed on July 5 to raise awareness about how workaholism can ruin a person's physical and mental health. Now today, to observe the day, several netizens have shared powerful messages, quotes, HD images and wallpapers on Twitter to highlight the ill effects of being a workaholic. Take a look:

Forever Married to Job

It's #NationalWorkaholicsDay! Here's to being forever married to our jobs and ganaps 🥴 🎨 Bea Zaragoza pic.twitter.com/O79NeFDJmz — We The Pvblic 🔻 (@wethepvblic) July 5, 2021

Find a Balance Between Work and Home

July 5 is National Workaholics Day, and it is meant to remind us to find a good balance between work and home. Gaano ka ka-workaholic? 😀 😱 pic.twitter.com/RAK28rXgP8 — Work is Life 🇵🇭 (@workislifeph) July 5, 2021

Recharge Your Batteries

National Workaholics Day reminds us to pause, take a break and to look after our mental health and well-being. Here’s to recognising the importance of taking time to look after yourself, to re-charge your batteries, by getting away from work.#life #work #wellbeing #selfcare pic.twitter.com/EVM2OkWFKF — Berlin School of Business & Innovation (@BerlinSBI) July 5, 2021

Hard Work Pays Off

To all the workaholics out there who skip their lunch, stay late and #devote themselves for the love of their work. 5 July, #NationalWorkaholicsDay is dedicated to you people, who #love to work extra and long hours and do it all the time. #work #dedication #hardworkpaysoff pic.twitter.com/5mVnkxBV42 — Youth India Foundation (@YouthIndia_FDN) July 5, 2021

National Workaholics Day

National Workaholics Day is observed on 5 July every year. The day reminds us to balance our work and home life. — ishtiyaque ahmed (@ishtiapil) July 4, 2021

