List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 10, 2021:

1. Chhath 2021 Sandhya Arghya

2. Area Code Day

3. Forget Me Not Day

4. International Accounting Day

5. Marine Corps Birthday

6. National Vanilla Cupcake Day

7. Sesame Street Day

8. World Science Day for Peace and Development

