List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 6, 2021:

1. Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej

2. Yama Dwitiya

3. Chitragupta Puja

4. International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

5. National Bison Day

6. National Nachos Day

7. National Saxophone Day

8. National Team Manager Day

9. Play Outside Day

