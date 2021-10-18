List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 18, 2021:

1. National No Beard Day

2. National Chocolate Cupcake Day

3. Health Care Aide Day 2021 in Canada

4. World Menopause Day

5. National Health Education Week

