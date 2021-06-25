The Muslim community across the globe is celebrating Jumma Mubarak on June 25, Friday. The 'Phulwa' actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani has also taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures from her Jumma Mubarak celebration. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful all-white traditional outfit and she is looking like a dream in the same. Take a look:

