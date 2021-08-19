Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22, 2021. It is a unique Hindu festival that is celebrated to strengthen the bond between siblings. People celebrate the day by preparing good food, wearing new clothes, putting Mehendi designs on their hands and also, decorating their house with rangoli. Thus, here we have listed a few easy and attractive rangoli designs videos to celebrate Rakhi with the siblings. Take a look:

Beautiful Rangoli Design

Special Rangoli Design

Multi-Colured Rangoli Design

Raksha Bandhan Special Rangoli Design

