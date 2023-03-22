The holy month of Ramzan will begin on Friday, March 24 in various parts of India as the crescent moon of Ramadan was not sighted in any part of the country today, March 22. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind took to Twitter to confirm the news. In its post, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that the first day of Ramzan will begin on Friday, March 24. "The moon of Ramzan was not sighted in India on Wednesday evening, so the holy month of Ramzan will officially start on Friday (Zuma)," Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said. Hence, the month of Sha'ban will be completed tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, across the country and the first fast of Ramadan 1444 will begin on Friday, March 24. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Australia: Crescent Not Sighted, Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 24.

