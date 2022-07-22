Guru Harkrishan Sahi Ji was the eighth and the youngest of the ten Sikh Gurus. He was born on July 17, 1656, as per the traditional calendar, in the month of Shravana, Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi and became a guru on October 7, 1661. This time Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2022 falls on Friday, 22 July. Today on his Parkash Purab, netizens share wishes, messages, images and quotes on Twitter.

Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2022

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji de Parkash Purab dian Lakh Lakh Vadhayian Ji .🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vQy82Dh68q — Col Beant Singh(Rtd)ਕਰਨਲ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ(ਰਿਟਾ:) (@colbeant) July 22, 2022

Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab Tweets

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨ ਧਿਆਈਐ ਜਿਸ ਡਿਠੇ ਸਭਿ ਦੁਖਿ ਜਾਇ।। Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji. May we all follow the teachings of Guru Sahib and contribute to social service and humanitarian causes! pic.twitter.com/E3LvKj2RFl — Amanjyot singh (@Amanjyot__Singh) July 22, 2022

Happy Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab

Divine View of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib On Prakash Purab of Bala Pritam Sri Guru HarKrishan Sahib Ji 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i9aS1vHB7c — Impreet Singh Bakshi ਇਮਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ (@impreetsbakshi) July 21, 2022

Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Birth Anniversary

SHRI HARKRISHAN DHIYAIYE JIS DITHE SAB DUKH JAYE GURU NANAK DEV JI di 8vi JYOT ''BALA PRITAM DHAN DHAN SRI GURU HARKRISHAN JI" DE PARKASH PURAB DIYA AAP SAB NU ATE SAMUH PARIVAAR NU LAKH LAKH WADHAIYA HOVE JEE 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GKbCXiVPzP — Tarun Deep Singh (@tdsggsk) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)